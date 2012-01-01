Featured Events
-
CIFM AND & Nootka Marine Adventures
CIFM has teamed up with Nootka Marine Adventures to give you the fishing trip of a lifetime. You and a a guest will stay at the Nootka Sound Resort with three full days of guided fishing, four nights accommodation including meals and wine with...
Livewire
-
Cifm presents Tom Cochrane with Red Rider at the Sandman Centre on Saturday March 4th.
It’s been 25 years since the release of Tom Cochrane’s landmark album, Mad Mad World. Mad Mad World remains among the top-selling albums in Canadian music history, achieving rare Diamond certified status on the strengths of such hit singles as the...
-
cifm presents USS WITH REPARTEE TUESDAY FEBRUARY 7TH AT CJ'S NIGHT CLUB
Doors at 8pm. $20 for tickets 19+ CLICK HERE for tickets