Featured Events
CIFM PRESENTS THE 2016 ROCK BLOCK COUNTDOWN STARTING NEW YEARS EVE
Highlighting the Best 98 songs of 2016 starting at 6pm News Years eve until 6pm New Years Day during our Rock Blocks. Brought to you by Rapid Cool, Kamloops Honda and MW Hair Company.
Livewire
Cifm presents Tom Cochrane with Red Rider at the Sandman Centre on Saturday March 4th.
It’s been 25 years since the release of Tom Cochrane’s landmark album, Mad Mad World. Mad Mad World remains among the top-selling albums in Canadian music history, achieving rare Diamond certified status on the strengths of such hit singles as the...
cifm presents USS WITH REPARTEE TUESDAY FEBRUARY 7TH AT CJ'S NIGHT CLUB
Doors at 8pm. $20 for tickets 19+ CLICK HERE for tickets