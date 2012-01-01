Livewire
cifm and sun peaks resort present tom green's snow jam comedy tour February 24th at The Club
Tom Green’s Multi-Media Snowboard Comedy Hip-Hop JAM is going to combine all of these talents into one hilarious and incredible monster media explosion. Tom will be touring British Columbia ski and snowboard resorts and performing live along the way. The live performances will be a mix of his incredible stand-up comedy show and music from his upcoming album on Canada’s 604 Records to be released next year. CLICK HERE for tickets