It’s been 25 years since the release of Tom Cochrane’s landmark album, Mad Mad World. Mad Mad World remains among the top-selling albums in Canadian music history, achieving rare Diamond certified status on the strengths of such hit singles as the title track, No Regrets, Washed Away, Sinking Like A Sunset, and, of course, Life Is A Highway, which reigned at #1 for six weeks in Canada, reached #6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and went on to become recognized the world over. On stage with his reunited Red Rider bandmates Kenny Greer and Jeff Jones, Cochrane will perform Mad Mad World in its entirety with additional fan favourites in the set. CLICK HERE for Tickets.