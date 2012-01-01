Events

CIFM has teamed with Rona once again this year for our Christmas Toy House Campaign. Drop off a new, unwrapped gift at one of our locations and help put a smile on a child's face this Christmas! All toys and gifts will be picked up on December 22nd, and delivered to Christmas Amalgamated to be distributed to those in need this holiday season. Special thanks to Rona, Fox N Hounds Pub, and Zimmer Autosport for their help this year, plus a big thank you to our toy house locations: Canadian Tire - Aberdeen, Aberdeen Mall, Save-On Foods - Sahali, Sahali Centre Mall, Northills Mall, and Kamloops Ford Lincoln